Arsenal vs Tottenham, LIVE Score, English Premier League 2019: Lacazette pulls one back to make it 1-2 at HT

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 01, 2019 22:10:24 IST
  • 22:10 (IST)

    50' ARS 1-2 TOT

    Arsenal keeping the possession in these early stages of the second-half. No proper chances for them though, so far. 

  • 22:04 (IST)

    46' ARS 1-2 TOT

    The second-half is underway at the Emirates Stadium. Are there more goals in the match? We will know in the next 45 minutes or so. 

  • 21:54 (IST)

    Half-time! ARS 1-2 TOT

    Phew! That was terrific first half of football. Arsenal started the game strongly but got caught on the break and conceded the first goal. Eriksen made no mistake from close range. Then Xhaka commited a foul on Son in the box and Kane converted the spot kick to make it 2-0 for Tottenham. Just before the break, Lacazette ensures the deficit is reduced with a good finish. 

    Advantage Tottenham but Arsenal will take the confidence they gained after scoring a goal back.  

     

  • 21:48 (IST)

    47' ARS 1-2 TOT

    GOAAAL! 
     
    Lacazette pulls one back for Arsenal just before the half-time. 

  • 21:47 (IST)

    43' ARS 0-2 TOT

    Unai Emery must be thinking about replacements. Maybe Cebellos and Ozil will come to the field in the second-half. Meanwhile, Pepe takes another free-kick from a dangerous spot but that comes to nothing. 

  • 21:42 (IST)

    40' ARS 0-2 TOT

    Harry Kane scores! 

    Penalty awarded for Tottenham after a foul by Granit Xhaka on Son and Kane makes no mistake from the spot. He sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and buries the ball to his right side of the net.  

  • 21:39 (IST)

    39' ARS 0-1 TOT

    PENALTY FOR TOTTENHAM! 

  • 21:38 (IST)

    36' ARS 0-1 TOT

    Arsenal are pressing hard, and are doing good to get hold of the ball but the final pass is missing. They need to take their chances and stop Tottenham on the break. 

  • 21:32 (IST)

    30' ARS 0-1 TOT

    Post the free-kick, Arsenal got another free-kick but nothing comes out of it as well. It is followed by two corners but again, Arsenal fail to convert the chances. 

  • 21:28 (IST)

    26' ARS 0-1 TOT

    Arsenal get a free-kick in a good area. Pepe shoots with his left but nothing threatning to Lloris. The ball is well wide of the net.  

  • 21:25 (IST)

    23' ARS 0-1 TOT

    Chance for Arsenal. Aubameyang sends a good ball from the left to far post. Pepe heads it but Danny Rose comes in the way of the shot. 

  • 21:23 (IST)

    18' ARS 0-1 TOT

    Arsenal once again got caught on the break. Son dribbles past his defender and unleashes a powerful right-footer but Leno pulls off a one-handed diving save to deny the Korean. Good start to the match. 

  • 21:17 (IST)

    15' ARS 0-1 TOT

    Arsenal were done by a good counter-attack from Spurs. Son does well to move the ball before slipping it to Lamela whose shot is blocked by Leno but Eriksen pounces on the rebound to slot the ball inside the net. 

  • 21:11 (IST)

    11' ARS 0-1 TOT

    GOOOAALLL!
     
    Out of nowhere, Eriksen has given Tottenham the lead in the match. 

  • 21:10 (IST)

    9' ARS 0-0 TOT

    The match just got started but the front trio of Arsenal – Auba, Lacazette and Pepe look quite a threat when the team is on the attack. 

  • 21:06 (IST)

    5' ARS 0-0 TOT

    Aubameyang has started brightly. Couple of brilliant touches from the forward has created two chances for Arsenal. Nothing significant though. 

  • 21:00 (IST)

    1' ARS 0-0 TOT

    The pre-match handshakes are done and we have a kick-off at the Emirates Stadium. 

    The first North London derby of the season is underway,

  • 20:55 (IST)

    Almost time for the kick-off. Both the teams will look to earn the bragging rights. Both the teams don't want to lose this derby. We are expecting a feisty contest. 

  • 20:43 (IST)

    Emery is tensed or upbeat? 

  • 20:36 (IST)

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Harry Kane

  • 20:33 (IST)

    Will Harry Kane fire his team to victory today? 

  • 20:28 (IST)

    Full line up of both the teams

    Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

    Tottenham XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose, Sissoko, Winks; Son, Eriksen, Lamela; Kane.

  • 20:12 (IST)

    Here's how Spurs have lined up for today's match! 

  • 20:10 (IST)

    Here's the starting line up of Arsenal

  • 20:07 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League North London derby between Unai Emery's Arsenal and Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham. 

    Form wise, Arsenal started the season on a better note than their city rivals. In three matches, Arsenal have won twice and lost against Liverpool while Tottenham have four points from three matches, having won only one match so far. 

    We will bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned. 

Preview: Playing last season’s Champions League finalists in back-to-back Premier League games is the best test Arsenal could have asked for, manager Unai Emery said on Thursday ahead of the weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal lost 3-1 to European champions Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash last weekend and they host Spurs on Sunday, a team that has won only once in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

“Matches like last week against Liverpool, this week against Tottenham, they are two teams who played the Champions League final. It’s amazing,” Emery told reporters. “I think it’s the best test and every time is a good moment to play against them.

“Intensity is very important. They’re going to try and play with identity and we need to impose our game plan against them knowing it’s going to be difficult.

“We need to look at our position defensively and offensively. Above all, we need to play each ball, each metre, each minute with that intensity. After, we need to be clever when we have the ball and are in good situations.”

Emery is yet to start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and new recruit Nicolas Pepe up front together and the Spaniard said they might not be deployed together this weekend.

“My decision in each moment is thinking about how we are,” Emery added. “With Lacazette, he had a problem with his ankle... He’s getting better and feeling better with his ankle, it’s very positive.

“With Pepe, he came here later than the others but he is getting and feeling better in each match. Aubameyang is very important for us... The most important thing for me is to have chances and we can score with different players.”

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 22:10:24 IST

