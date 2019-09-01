Arsenal vs Tottenham, Highlights, English Premier League 2019: Cracking North London derby ends in 2-2 draw

Preview: Playing last season’s Champions League finalists in back-to-back Premier League games is the best test Arsenal could have asked for, manager Unai Emery said on Thursday ahead of the weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal lost 3-1 to European champions Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash last weekend and they host Spurs on Sunday, a team that has won only once in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.
“Matches like last week against Liverpool, this week against Tottenham, they are two teams who played the Champions League final. It’s amazing,” Emery told reporters. “I think it’s the best test and every time is a good moment to play against them.
“Intensity is very important. They’re going to try and play with identity and we need to impose our game plan against them knowing it’s going to be difficult.
“We need to look at our position defensively and offensively. Above all, we need to play each ball, each metre, each minute with that intensity. After, we need to be clever when we have the ball and are in good situations.”
Emery is yet to start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and new recruit Nicolas Pepe up front together and the Spaniard said they might not be deployed together this weekend.
“My decision in each moment is thinking about how we are,” Emery added. “With Lacazette, he had a problem with his ankle... He’s getting better and feeling better with his ankle, it’s very positive.
“With Pepe, he came here later than the others but he is getting and feeling better in each match. Aubameyang is very important for us... The most important thing for me is to have chances and we can score with different players.”
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 23:10:09 IST
Highlights
Full-time! ARS 2-2 TOT
79' ARS 2-2 TOT
71' ARS 2-2 TOT
47' ARS 1-2 TOT
40' ARS 0-2 TOT
Penalty awarded for Tottenham after a foul by Granit Xhaka on Son and Kane makes no mistake from the spot. He sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and buries the ball to his right side of the net.
39' ARS 0-1 TOT
11' ARS 0-1 TOT
Full line up of both the teams
Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose, Sissoko, Winks; Son, Eriksen, Lamela; Kane.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:09 (IST)
Terrific match. A good entertainer for neutrals. Arsenal were the better side and they would be happy to get a point after going down by two goals. Plenty of work to do for Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham. With the kind of quality Tottenham have, they should've looked for winning the match after going up by two goals. Maybe things would finally settle down after the international break.
That's all we have for now. Thanks for joining and we wish you a good night.
22:59 (IST)
The FT stats!
22:54 (IST)
Full-time! ARS 2-2 TOT
22:50 (IST)
91' ARS 2-2 TOT
22:47 (IST)
89' ARS 2-2 TOT
22:44 (IST)
84' ARS 2-2 TOT
22:38 (IST)
79' ARS 2-2 TOT
22:34 (IST)
75' ARS 2-2 TOT
22:30 (IST)
71' ARS 2-2 TOT
22:26 (IST)
65' ARS 1-2 TOT
22:24 (IST)
64' ARS 1-2 TOT
22:17 (IST)
59' ARS 1-2 TOT
22:15 (IST)
55' ARS 1-2 TOT
22:10 (IST)
50' ARS 1-2 TOT
22:04 (IST)
46' ARS 1-2 TOT
The second-half is underway at the Emirates Stadium. Are there more goals in the match? We will know in the next 45 minutes or so.
22:04 (IST)
46' ARS 1-2 TOT
The second-half is underway at the Emirates Stadium. Are there more goals in the match? We will know in the next 45 minutes or so.
21:54 (IST)
Half-time! ARS 1-2 TOT
Phew! That was terrific first half of football. Arsenal started the game strongly but got caught on the break and conceded the first goal. Eriksen made no mistake from close range. Then Xhaka commited a foul on Son in the box and Kane converted the spot kick to make it 2-0 for Tottenham. Just before the break, Lacazette ensures the deficit is reduced with a good finish.
Advantage Tottenham but Arsenal will take the confidence they gained after scoring a goal back.
21:48 (IST)
47' ARS 1-2 TOT
21:47 (IST)
43' ARS 0-2 TOT
Unai Emery must be thinking about replacements. Maybe Cebellos and Ozil will come to the field in the second-half. Meanwhile, Pepe takes another free-kick from a dangerous spot but that comes to nothing.
21:42 (IST)
40' ARS 0-2 TOT
Penalty awarded for Tottenham after a foul by Granit Xhaka on Son and Kane makes no mistake from the spot. He sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and buries the ball to his right side of the net.
21:39 (IST)
39' ARS 0-1 TOT
21:38 (IST)
36' ARS 0-1 TOT
21:32 (IST)
30' ARS 0-1 TOT
21:28 (IST)
26' ARS 0-1 TOT
21:25 (IST)
23' ARS 0-1 TOT
21:23 (IST)
18' ARS 0-1 TOT
Arsenal once again got caught on the break. Son dribbles past his defender and unleashes a powerful right-footer but Leno pulls off a one-handed diving save to deny the Korean. Good start to the match.
21:17 (IST)
15' ARS 0-1 TOT
21:11 (IST)
11' ARS 0-1 TOT
21:10 (IST)
9' ARS 0-0 TOT
21:06 (IST)
5' ARS 0-0 TOT
21:00 (IST)
1' ARS 0-0 TOT
The pre-match handshakes are done and we have a kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.
The first North London derby of the season is underway,
20:55 (IST)
Almost time for the kick-off. Both the teams will look to earn the bragging rights. Both the teams don't want to lose this derby. We are expecting a feisty contest.
20:43 (IST)
Emery is tensed or upbeat?
20:36 (IST)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Harry Kane
20:33 (IST)
Will Harry Kane fire his team to victory today?
20:28 (IST)
Full line up of both the teams
Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose, Sissoko, Winks; Son, Eriksen, Lamela; Kane.
20:12 (IST)
Here's how Spurs have lined up for today's match!
20:10 (IST)
Here's the starting line up of Arsenal
20:07 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League North London derby between Unai Emery's Arsenal and Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham.
Form wise, Arsenal started the season on a better note than their city rivals. In three matches, Arsenal have won twice and lost against Liverpool while Tottenham have four points from three matches, having won only one match so far.
We will bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned.