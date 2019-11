Arsenal to face Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals; six-time winners Lyon take on Bayern Munich

Paris: Reigning English champions Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of this season's women's Champions League after the draw was made on Friday.

The only English side to have previously won the competition, Arsenal will host PSG in the first leg on 24 or 25 March next year before the return leg in France the following week.

PSG have twice lost the final, including a defeat on penalties at the hands of Lyon in 2017, and they could be set for a clash with their French rivals in the semi-finals.

Six-time winners Lyon, who have lifted the trophy in each of the last four seasons, will play Bayern Munich in the last eight with the winner of that tie meeting either Arsenal or PSG next.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid's reward for eliminating Manchester City in the last 16 is a tie with Spanish rivals Barcelona.

Spanish champions in each of the last three seasons, Atletico may be fancied to progress but Barcelona are hoping to at least match their run to the final last season, where they lost 4-1 to Lyon in Budapest.

The winners of that tie will go through to a semi-final against either Wolfsburg or Glasgow City.

The Scottish side have done superbly to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2015 but face a huge challenge against Wolfsburg, Germany's leading club and two-time Champions League winners.

This season's final will be played in Vienna on 24 May next year.

Quarter-finals Draw:

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Barcelona (ESP)

Lyon (FRA) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Glasgow City (SCO) v Wolfsburg (GER)

Arsenal (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

- Quarter-finals to be played on March 24/25 and April 1/2, 2020

