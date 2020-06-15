You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on contract extension: 'It will be difficult decision to make'

Sports Forbes India Jun 15, 2020 12:33:41 IST

London: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is at a turning point in his career and it will be a difficult decision whether to extend his contract at the London club or not.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on contract extension: It will be difficult decision to make

File image of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Image Courtesy: Twitter/ @Aubameyang7

The Gabon international, whose deal ends in June 2021, has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 but has yet to lift any major silverware in England.

“I haven’t had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” Aubameyang, who turns 31 on Thursday, told French football programme Telefoot.

“They have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. It’ll certainly be a very difficult decision to make.”

Arsenal, who travel to second-placed Manchester City when the Premier League restarts on Wednesday, were ninth in the table when football was suspended three months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 12:33:41 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Endometriosis: Communicating with your partner, knowing the right position, other ways that can help manage pain during sex

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres