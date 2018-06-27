Arnav's somehow watching two games but isn't impressed by any so far

Watching two games at once is quite the experience. Me, I'm playing Germany vs South Korea on the TV in front of me, and streaming Sweden vs Mexico on my laptop. A mobile phone is used for typing this piece. I wish I could say that my eyes were constantly flitting between the two games, but neither has been particularly exciting.

We have four resolute defences and four slightly uninspired attacks. Germany are a bit nervous and lack cohesion among their forwards. And just as I type that out, Sweden have a penalty shout, and then come close to scoring.

Really is a beautiful game.