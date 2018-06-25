Arnav's expectations from Nigeria vs Argentina match

Messi, Messi, Messi

That's all I need to say really. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a massively underwhelming World Cup campaign so far, and he finds his team facing elimination. The last time Argentina were really in trouble, with their World Cup qualification in doubt, Messi stepped up with a hat-trick against Ecuador, a masterclass that single-handedly sent Les Albiceleste to Russia. Now that they're here, we're going to need another of those if you please, Leo.

Ahmed Musa keeps up his form

Ahmed Musa scored an excellent brace to give Nigeria victory against Iceland in the last game. With opponents Argentina certain to give their absolute all in this match, Nigeria will be relying on the flying winner to pose an attacking threat. He's scored against Argentina before and seems to be in a confident mood. With his blistering pace and clinical finishing, I'd like to see Musa really take the game to the Argentines.

Argentina's fans get behind the team

Argentina's fans were understandably distraught when their team were humiliated against Croatia, rendering victory against Nigeria an absolute necessity. Russia have already shown us how much a team can be lifted by their fans, so I hope that the fans really make some noise and back their side.