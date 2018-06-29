Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 02:06 AM
Arnav realises it might not be coming home
England, England, England. You will really be the death of me. After the previous two victories, I began to fancy us as dark horses, or at least to make a deep run into the knockouts. But the first time we face a decent side, we come up short. We'll pay the price for this too: Japan would have been a much better draw than Colombia.
The positives were Rashford, Pickford for the most part, and the immediate response to going down. The negatives were the lack of composure in both penalty areas, the woeful quality of set-piece deliveries, and over-rotation of the squad by Southgate.
Well, at least this was better than the last two World Cups. I'm still fully expecting penalty shootout heartbreak to come though. That's just the England way.
