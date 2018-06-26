Arnav just remembered the point of a knockout

It isn’t news, but I realise that we’re only going to see one more game from either Russia or Spain, depending on who wins the round of 16 clash between the two.

That’s unfortunate: Russia have been one of the most exciting teams to watch at this tournament, surpassing all expectations despite their sobering loss to Uruguay last night, and Spain are among the most talented squads out there. I expect whoever’s being eliminated to go out with a bang. The contest should be a great one, as Spain’s possession-based play contrasts with Russia’s direct, counterattacking football. The match isn’t till the 1st of July, and there’s plenty of football between now and then, but I’m excited already.