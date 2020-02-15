You are here:
Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for second time in eight days, with 6.18m effort

Sports The Associated Press Feb 15, 2020 22:26:08 IST

  • Armand Duplantis eclipsed his own mark by a centimeter when he vaulted 6.18 meters at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.

  • After two-time world champion Sam Kendricks exited the competition at 5.84, the Swede also flew over at 6.00metre mark.

  • Duplantis also broke the record in Torun, Poland last Saturday when an effort of 6.17 bettered the 6.16 of Renaud Lavillenie.

Glasgow: Armand Duplantis broke the world pole vault record on Saturday for the second time in eight days.

Armand Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for second time in eight days, with 6.18m effort

Armand Duplantis breaks the world record height in the pole vault, during the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix. PA via AP Photo

The American-born Swede eclipsed his own mark by a centimeter when he vaulted 6.18 meters at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.

"This was such a great competition," Duplantis said as he was handed a world record bonus check for $30,000. “There was such great energy the crowd was giving me and I really thrive off that.”

He opened at 5.50 meters and then got over 5.75 on his second try. Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks led at that point, but exited the competition at 5.84.

Duplantis sailed over with his first attempt at 5.84. With no one else left in the event, he also flew over at 6.00, a UK indoor all-comers record.

The 20-year-old vaulter had the bar moved up to 6.18 and one attempt was all he needed as he flew well clear.

Duplantis also broke the record in Torun, Poland last Saturday when an effort of 6.17 bettered the 6.16 set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in Donetsk, Ukraine in February 2014.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2020 22:26:08 IST

