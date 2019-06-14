Arjun Maini set to become youngest Indian to race in 24 Hours of LeMans; 21-year-old to drive for RLR Msport in LMP2 category

The 24 Hours of LeMans is one of, if not the biggest races in the year. With over 150 drivers racing across various classes and a history that dates back to 1923, the 24 Hours of LeMans sees a footfall of over 250,000 people over the course of the weekend. Run on the historic Le Sarthe race circuit, which is known for its long back straight where cars can reach over 300 km/h, modern-day competitors complete over 5000 kilometres during the 24 hours time period.

The 2019 edition will give Indian fans something to cheer about when Arjun Maini becomes only the third Indian after Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok to contest in the prestigious event. Maini will be racing for British team RLR Msport in the LMP2 category with 19 other drivers. Maini will share his racing duties with driver John Ferraro and the experienced Frenchman Norman Nato who is a previous winner in Formula 2. At the age of 21, Maini will also become the youngest Indian ever to contest the race.

Speaking about his weekend Arjun said, "Competing in one of motorsport's biggest races is crazy! The atmosphere during testing alone was something special and I can hardly wait for the actual race weekend.

"The biggest challenge I will face is the fact that I will be in the car much longer than in any of my previous races and I hope to be as consistent as possible as this will be key is gaining a good result," he added

Two-time LeMans winner JJ Lehto said of Maini, "It is great to be a part of Arjun's development to become a professional driver. It's a huge opportunity to race in the 24h LeMans. I hope that everybody understands how big an event the 24 Hours of LeMans is and once you make a good result there, you will reach huge publicity and it will open up new doors in your career."

The race takes place on the 15 and 16 June and can be streamed live on the 24 Hours of LeMans app which is available on both the App Store and Play Store.

