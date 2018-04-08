Arjen Robben weighing offers from other clubs despite helping Bayern Munich to 6th successive Bundesliga title

Berlin: Arjen Robben revealed he was considering offers from other clubs despite winning the 11th league title of his career on Saturday as Bayern Munich were confirmed Bundesliga champions.

Robben, 34, scored Bayern's third goal in the 4-1 win at Augsburg which sealed the Bavarian giants' sixth successive title.

It was Robben's seventh Bundesliga crown since joining Bayern in 2009, but with his contract expiring in June, he could yet leave at the end of the campaign.

"Other teams have contacted me," Robben told Sky, having also won the Spanish and English league titles with Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

The Dutch winger implied he would not definitely sign a contract extension with Bayern even if offered one.

"You have to keep a cool head, and not shout 'Bayern, Bayern'," he said.

"I also have to think about my future, everything is possible in football.

"When all the options are on the table, I can make my decision."

Robben scored the winning goal at Wembley in Bayern's 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 Champions League final.

The Bavarians can again claim the treble as they hold a slender 2-1 lead over Sevilla ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final return leg.

They are also in the semi-finals of the German Cup and face Bayer Leverkusen on 17 April for a place in the Berlin final next month.

"For now, the only important thing is the month we have left (sic) with the decisive matches to come," added Robben.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge strongly hinted both Robben and Frank Ribery, who turned 35 on Saturday and is also out of contract in June, will both be offered extensions.

"Not much," replied Rummenigge when asked about the opinion against both players being offered extensions.

"We know what we have in them and together we have celebrated huge success.

"We play again now on Wednesday and we'll see how things go, but they are both playing really well - everything is going great."