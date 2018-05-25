You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Argentinian tennis player Nicolas Kicker faces lifetime ban after being found guilty of match-fixing

Sports AFP May 25, 2018 16:27:44 IST

Paris: Argentinian tennis player Nicolas Kicker faces a lifetime ban after being found guilty of fixing two matches on the second-tier Challenger Tour, the Tennis Integrity Unit announced Thursday.

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2018. Nicolas Kicker of Argentina hits a shot against Lukas Lacko of Slovakia. REUTERS/David Gray - HP1EE1I03UBPO

File image of Nicolas Kicker. Reuters

Kicker, 25, was found guilty of contriving the outcome of a match at the ATP Challenger event in Padova, Italy, in June 2015 and another match at the Barranquilla Challenger in Colombia in September that year.

He was also found guilty of failing to report a corrupt approach and of not co-operating with a TIU investigation into the allegations made against him.

"Having been found guilty of all charges, he will be sanctioned at a future date to be determined by Independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer (AHO) Jane Mulcahy," said a TIU statement.

"Details of the decision on sanctions will be made public when received."

Kicker is currently ranked at 84 in the world having reached a career high of 78 in June 2017.

He reached the third round of the Australian Open in January this year and the also the third round at the Indian Wells Masters.

 


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 16:27 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores