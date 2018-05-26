Argentina's Federico Coria failed to report approach to drop a set in July 2105, reveal Tennis Integrity Unit

London: Federico Coria, the 26-year old Argentinian tennis player, has been found guilty of failing to report an attempt to bribe him, the Tennis Integrity Unit announced Friday.

The 26-year-old Argentine failed to report a corrupt approach made to him in July 2015 offering payment to lose a set in a tournament in Sassuolo, Italy.

Coria did not accept the bribe or take action to comply with the corrupt approaches, but "failed to inform the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), which constitutes a breach of the Program," according to a TIU statement.

"The player was also found to have committed a 'technical' breach of failing to co-operate with a TIU investigation. The cell phone supplied to the TIU for examination had been returned to its factory settings, although it was accepted this had not been done for an improper purpose."

Ranked 335th in the world by the ATP, Coria will be sentenced at a future date.

Another Argentinian, Nicolas Kicker, faces a lifetime ban after being found guilty of fixing two matches also in 2015.