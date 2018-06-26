Football world cup 2018

Argentina vs Nigeria, FIFA World Cup 2018, LIVE football score, Match 39 at Saint Petersburg Stadium: Hopes pinned on Messi in do-or-die clash

Sports FP Sports Jun 26, 2018 11:11:26 IST
  • 10:52 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 39th and 40th of the FIFA World Cup 2018, which will be played between Nigeria vs Argentina and Iceland vs Croatia respectively. 


Preview: Struggling to make their mark, Iceland will aim for nothing less than a win when they take on already-qualified Croatia in their last Group D clash at the Rostov Arena on Tuesday.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, Argentina captain John Obi Mikel, Croatia captain Luka Modric and Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson. Agencies

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel, Croatia captain Luka Modric and Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson. Agencies

Croatia are already through to the Round of 16 with victories over Argentina and Nigeria while Iceland played a draw with Argentina before losing to Nigeria.

Australia vs Peru and Denmark vs France will start at 7.30 pm while Nigeria vs Argentina and Iceland vs Croatia  will start at 11.30 pm on Tuesday

Iceland's fate does not only lie in their own hands as a win on Tuesday may not be enough for them but will also hope that Nigeria lose to Argentina.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi's Argentina, languishing at the bottom of their group, will know that anything less than a win against Nigeria will knock them out of the FIFA World Cup.

A win against Argentina will guarantee Nigeria a place in the second round.

A draw may also be enough even if Iceland beat already-qualified Croatia, depending on goal difference.

For Argentina, they must beat Nigeria and also hope Iceland do not win against Croatia, as that could send them home again depending on goal difference.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 11:11 AM

