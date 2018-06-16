Preview: Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is going for safety-first experience in pairing Javier Mascherano and Lucas Biglia in midfield to contain Iceland in Saturday’s World Cup Group D opener.
After a year of experimentation since taking over that has left the former champions embarrassed in the run-in, Sampaoli also announced on Friday that he had chosen Sergio Aguero over Gonzalo Higuain to play in front of talisman Lionel Messi.
Angel Di Maria and Maximiliano Meza will play on either side of the Barcelona wizard, with the veteran Mascherano, now plying his trade in China, and Biglia, who has had a poor season at Juventus, apparently holding in front of a four-man defence.
Asked if he was abandoning a determination to innovate as the way to reignite the 2014 runners-up, who were even humiliated 6-1 by Spain in a troubled build-up, Sampaoli said he was adapting to the team he has but also had longer-term plans.
“Mascherano and Biglia are very skilled and really unite the team with their passes,” he said, playing down the 34-year-old Mascherano’s lack of top-flight football since leaving Barcelona for Hebei Fortune in January.
“I think this is the right team to start the World Cup — but we might make changes later,” he added, after giving a nod to Willy Caballero to replace injured goalkeeper Sergio Romero and pairing Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Rojo as centre-backs.
Despite their problems in qualifying, Argentina start as group favourites, though Croatia and Nigeria may pose greater threats.
Sampaoli, however, insisted he was not underestimating Iceland, the tiny nation playing at its first World Cup.
As they showed in reaching the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, Iceland, he noted, were capable both of using their significant height advantage and of punishing more fancied opponents on the break.
“We’ve worked to see if we can limit their advantage” in the air, he said. “I’m sure it’s going to be very, very tough because they are very tight and they can counter-attack. But we have been preparing for a long time.”
Argentina line-up to face Iceland: Willy Caballero, Eduardo Salvio, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lucas Biglia, Javier Mascherano, Maximiliano Meza, Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Sergio Aguero.
Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 18:32 PM
Highlights
KICK OFF!
Argentina get the game underway. Iceland in their white strip burst forward right away. We have the game's first shot from Iceland but it's quite a way off target.
Gylfi Sigurdsson starts for Iceland
The Everton man has recovered from his injury and starts for the Vikings.
Iceland: Halldorsson; Arnason, Saevarsson, R.Sigurdsson, Magnusson; Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson, Hallfredsson; Bjarnason, Finnbogason, G.Sigurdsson
Messi and Aguero start for Argentina
Jorge Sampaoli had announced his squad yesterday in his pre-match press conference and he sticks by it.
Argentina: Caballero; Tagliafico, Otamendi, Rojo, Salvio; Mascherano, Biglia; Meza, Messi, Di María; Aguero.
18:32 (IST)
KICK OFF!
Argentina get the game underway. Iceland in their white strip burst forward right away. We have the game's first shot from Iceland but it's quite a way off target.
18:30 (IST)
KICK OFF CLOSE!
National anthem done. Now time for the action. The atmosphere in Moscow is electric
18:26 (IST)
ICYMI, here are the two line-ups!
18:21 (IST)
Changed strip for Argentina!
Argentina will play in all black, but there's no change in the personnel. The big guns all start for Argentina!
18:17 (IST)
Sunny day in Moscow, and wherever you look, the name of Lionel Messi pops up. On jerseys, banners, posters. Rarely does one see a match at the World Cup marked out by the presence of just one player. It is about Argentina vs Iceland, but it is all about Messi.
18:17 (IST)
The Iceland team has a more settled look to it. The only doubt in its 4-4-1-1 formation was the identity of the lone striker. Alfred Finnbogason gets the nod over Jon Dado Bodvarsson
18:16 (IST)
With kick-off close, here's the team news from Spartak Stadium. Argentina pick Eduardo Salvio and Marcos Rojo in defence, perhaps pre-occupied by its lack of pace at the back. Manuel Lanzini's late pullout due to injury means Maximiliano Mesa starts on the right, the only player in the starting eleven to play his club football in Argentina
18:16 (IST)
Iceland have Lionel Messi to fear
Argentina's hopes rest on Lionel Messi and he will have to replicate the form he showed in 2014, if Argentina are to go all the way again
18:08 (IST)
Argentina and Iceland fans flock the Spartak stadium!
Lot of blue, but different shade. Iceland fans have won hearts all over the world with their enthusiasm, Argentinians have added colour to World Cup for years!
17:41 (IST)
Gylfi Sigurdsson starts for Iceland
The Everton man has recovered from his injury and starts for the Vikings.
Iceland: Halldorsson; Arnason, Saevarsson, R.Sigurdsson, Magnusson; Gudmundsson, Gunnarsson, Hallfredsson; Bjarnason, Finnbogason, G.Sigurdsson
17:39 (IST)
Messi and Aguero start for Argentina
Jorge Sampaoli had announced his squad yesterday in his pre-match press conference and he sticks by it.
Argentina: Caballero; Tagliafico, Otamendi, Rojo, Salvio; Mascherano, Biglia; Meza, Messi, Di María; Aguero.
17:34 (IST)
Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Iceland in their Group D opener.
Time for the second match of the day and an ageing Argentinian squad takes on everybody's favourite team, Iceland.
17:30 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Match No 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 between Argentina and Iceland