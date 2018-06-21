Preview: Lionel Messi is going to have a hard time keeping up with Cristiano Ronaldo at this year's World Cup.
The Argentina great had a penalty kick saved during his team's tournament-opening 1-1 draw with Iceland. At 31, this could be Messi's last World Cup, and Thursday's match against Croatia is crucial as the longtime Barcelona forward tries to deliver his first major title for Argentina.
Messi's biggest rival, Ronaldo, seems less burdened during what could also be his final World Cup run.
Ronaldo has scored a tournament-leading four goals — all of Portugal's goals so far — while silently needling Messi. After his first goal, the 33-year-old Ronaldo stroked his chin, implying that he was the "GOAT," an acronym for "greatest of all time." Messi is featured in ad with a real goat.
And when Ronaldo took the field for Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco, he sported a goatee on his previously clean-shaven chin. He promptly scored with a header in the fourth minute.
Croatia leads Group D after its 2-0 win over Nigeria, and another victory would put Argentina in a precarious position. Veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic shined in the opener, with Modric scoring one goal and setting up another.
Croatia hasn't advanced past the group stage since 1998, and this could be the last chance for Modric, Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic, all of whom are over 30.
Another veteran provided a bit of drama for Croatia. Coach Zlatko Dalic sent home Nikola Kalinic because the striker wouldn't come off the bench as a substitute. The team will continue with 22 players.
Highlights
Only one change for Croatia
Marcelo Brozovic replaces Andrej Kramaric. In theory, this move should give the Croats greater control in central areas of the pitch while Luka Modric will push further up to play behind Mario Mandzukic in the final third
Three changes to the Argentina side
Biglia, Rojo, and Di Maria (who had started every qualifier for Argentina) are out. They are replaced by Enzo Pérez, Gabriel Mercado, and Marcos Acuña. Seems like Argentina will field a 3-4-3 formation today
The line-ups of both team are out
Argentina: Caballero, Mercado, Tagliafico, Acuna, Mascherano, Otamendi, Salvio, Meza, Perez, Messi, Aguero
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic
23:59 (IST)
29' ARG 0-0 CRO
Agüero has often been accused of not producing the kind of football he does for City when he plays for Argentina. Nobody can blame him tonight. He has been his team's biggest threat, showing verve and pace in the final third
23:56 (IST)
26' ARG 0-0 CRO
All eyes on Lionel Messi tonight. But it is the Croatian number 10, Luka Modric, who is having more of an influence. It must only help him that nobody has been asked to mark him tightly. The few times Mascherano has tried, the results haven't been great
23:50 (IST)
20' ARG 0-0 CRO
Argentina has certainly come out with a plan to press Subasic. Twice now, he has had a close shave with an opposing forward running him close
23:46 (IST)
13' ARG 0-0 CRO
Close! Messi makes the move from the right, passes it to Aguero who drills a neat pass to Salvio but the full-back's shot from the box is blocked by Lovren.
23:41 (IST)
12' ARG 0-0 CRO
Argentina's three man-defence is living dangerously. Playing a high line, which means Croatia can hit them with pace. Messi has barely had a touch
23:38 (IST)
8' ARG 0-0 CRO
That run from Perisic has Argentina worried. As Otamendi recovers from a knock, Mascherano pulls Mercado aside and gives him a few suggestions on how to counter the quick Perisic.
23:36 (IST)
7' ARG 0-0 CRO
Brozovic sitting very deep to nullify Argentina. And Croatia have plenty to offer on the other side of the pitch. Argentina's slowd defence is threatened early by a searing run from Perisic
23:36 (IST)
5' ARG 0-0 CRO
23:30 (IST)
1' ARG 0-0 CRO
Alright then, the national anthems are done and it's kick-off at Nizhny Novgorod. Will we witness Messi's magic today? Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored four goals in the tournament. Messi, none.
23:13 (IST)
Will Messi make an impact today?
Messi is practising dead ball shooting from 20 yards with mixed results. It's the shot we associate with him often, but after an iffy display against Iceland, it will be interesting to see whether he can be less profligate today
23:13 (IST)
23:12 (IST)
23:11 (IST)
Argentina are out to do their final warm-up!
Image Courtesy: Priyansh
22:44 (IST)
22:35 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Match No 23 of the FIFA World Cup 2018 between Argentina and Croatia