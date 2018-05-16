You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Argentina great Diego Maradona signs three-year contract to join Belarusian club Dynamo Brest as chairman

Sports AFP May 16, 2018 14:39:30 IST

Minsk: Diego Maradona has signed a three-year contract to join top-flight Belarusian club Dinamo Brest as chairman, the club said.

File image of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona. Reuters

File image of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona. Reuters

Argentine legend Maradona, a former World Cup winner recognised as one of the all-time greats, last month stepped down as coach of United Arab Emirates second division club Al-Fujairah.

"Yes, Diego's with us!" the club wrote on its official Twitter account late Tuesday, following media rumours over the weekend.

Maradona, one of football's most divisive figures off the field, will oversee the "strategic development" of the club when he takes over following the 14 June-15-July World Cup in Russia, according to a tweet.

Dinamo, based in the south-west of Belarus, are currently in eighth position in the country's Premier league.


Updated Date: May 16, 2018 14:39 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores