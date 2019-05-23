Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Archery World Cup Stage III: Indian men's and women's compound teams enter bronze medal play-offs

Sports Press Trust of India May 23, 2019 23:30:21 IST

Antalya: The Indian men's and women's compound teams made it to the bronze medal play-offs on a day their recurve counterparts bowed out in the second round in the Archery World Cup Stage III on Thursday.

Archery World Cup Stage III: Indian mens and womens compound teams enter bronze medal play-offs

India's Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma. AP

Rajat Chauhan, Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini pipped their French opponents via shoot-off in the quarter-finals but only to go down to Turkey by one point (233-234) to set up a bronze medal play-off against Russia.

The women's trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Swati Dudhwal and Muskan Kirar also suffered a 29-30 defeat in the shoot-off in the semifinal against Russia after they were locked 232-all. They face Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

The Indian men's and women's recurve teams met with the same fate as they were eliminated in the second round, both losing in the shoot-offs.

The India men's team of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav lost 4-5 (27-29) in the shoot-off against Italy.

Deepika Kumari, Bombayla Devi Laishram and Komalika Bari lost 4-5 (26-29) to their German counterparts in the women's recurve section

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 23:30:21 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile