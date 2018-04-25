Archery World Cup Stage 1: Ankita Bhagat best placed Indian in recurve qualification; Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das get 10th spots

Shanghai: Ankita Bhagat emerged as the best-placed Indian in the recurve qualifications round as she got an eighth seed, while former world number one Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das got the 10th spots in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The women's quartet was better than their male counterparts, who were mostly lacklustre, barring the impressive show of Das, who shot 669 out of a possible 720.

"The weather is fine, a bit windy and challenging, so I'm learning. I'm happy with my shooting. I just need to be confident to win a medal in the elimination rounds," Das said after his qualification round.

Das' teammates Sukhchain Singh was ranked 35th (653 points), while Ajay got a 67th place (641) and Jagdish Choudhary was a lowly 77 (636) in the men's recurve qualification rounds.

Das and Ankita's bright finish has helped the mixed recurve seeding to third behind Korea and Chinese Taipei.

Deepika shot 665 to be seeded 10th, while Promila Daimary was ranked 32nd ahead of Laishram Bombayla Devi on 40th place (636).