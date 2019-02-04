Archery Association of India excluded from sports ministry's list of recognised national federations

New Delhi: The Archery Association of India (AAI) does not figure in the sports ministry's list of recognised national federations after the annual renewal even after fresh elections were held under a new constitution.

B V P Rao was elected president of AAI on 22 December last year in the elections held under the supervision of the Delhi High Court-appointed administrator and former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S Y Quraishi.

The AAI's elections were initially not recognised by its international parent body, World Archery, but the results were later accepted by them. However, the Indian Olympic Association is yet to recognise the elections.

The Sports Ministry and the IOA had objected to certain clauses in the amended constitution of the AAI submitted by Quraishi to the High Court.

Their objections were based on the contention that the amended constitution, in parts, did not tally with the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011.

Along with AAI, other NSFs left out of the annual recognition included Indian Golf Union, Gymnastics Federation of India and Taekwondo Federation of India.

The sports ministry renewed the recognition of 52 NSFs for the duration up to 31 December, including 16 which did not comply with its four-year-old directive to disclose their activities on their respective websites.

The directive was meant to ensure transparency in the functioning of the NSFs but 16 NSFs are yet to comply.

They have been given time till 31 March to fall in line or risk de-recognition.

"In the interest of sports and sportspersons, it has been decided to renew the annual recognition of these (16) NSFs...who are required to comply with the guidelines by 31.03.2019, failing which their recognition may be reviewed," the ministry said in the renewal order.

Among the 16 NSFs which have been granted conditional recognition are the Paralympic Committee of India, School Games Federation of India, NSFs of basketball, handball, swimming, table tennis, fencing, wushu and billiards and snooker.

The ministry also said the renewal of recognition of the Equestrian Federation of India was subject to its compliance with the Sports Code by August 3, failing which its status will be reviewed and action taken as per guidelines.

For those 36 NSFs which have complied with the transparency guidelines, the ministry said the disclosure of information on their websites should be correct.

"In case it comes to the notice of this ministry that such information in respect of any NSF(s) is/are not correct, recognition of the concerned NSF(s) may be withdrawn forthwith without prejudice to any other action as deemed appropriate as per the NSDCI (National Sports Development Code of India) 2011 or any other extant guidelines," the ministry said.

