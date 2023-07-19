Young wrestlers in Haryana took to the streets in protest against Indian Olympic Association’s ad-hoc panel’s decision granting exemption to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from trials for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The protestors included U20 world champion Antim Panghal and family members of Vishal Kaliraman, who competes in Bajrang’s category. The protestors assembled at Chhotu Ram Chowk in Hisar, demanding that trials be conducted in all weight categories, according to a PTI report.

The protestors were also supported by wrestlers from Baba Laldas Akhada in Hisar and the famous Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. Senior citizens from nearby villages also joined the wrestlers.

“We are here to protest against this decision of the IOA ad-hoc panel. We are here today and will decide later in the evening if we have to come back tomorrow,” Ram Niwas, Panghal’s father was quoted as saying by PTI.

Panghal earlier in the day released a video questioning the ad-hoc panel’s decision to exempt Vinesh from the trials for the women’s 53 kg freestyle category for the Asian Games starting on 23 September.

#WATCH | Wrestler Antim Panghal says, “Vinesh (Phogat) is being sent directly, she doesn’t have any achievements in the last one year but despite that, she is being sent directly. Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then too, I was cheated…A fair… https://t.co/X6b5LzOuyd pic.twitter.com/gdVKPdd0Bq — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

The 19-year-old Panghal claimed that not only she but many other wrestlers can defeat Vinesh in the 53 kg weight category.

She had earlier in January supported Bajrang and Vinesh in their “dharna” in New Delhi against Brij Bhushan. But now she feels “cheated”.

Lilly Sisai, one of Panghal’s earlier coaches, warned that they would stage a “dharna” at the IG Stadium in Delhi, where trials will be held on 22-23 July, if the exemption isn’t withdrawn.