A young Indian javelin thrower’s training video has gone viral on social media and users have been speculating that he could be the next Neeraj Chopra. The young athlete, identified as Rohan Yadav, can be seen taking his run-up and making a perfect throw.

The video has been posted by Peru-based javelin coach Michael Musselmann, who speaks of this young lad’s potential. Further in the post, the trainer states that he has been coaching Yadav since 2021. In the video, the 15-year-old is captured training for javelin in his village and manages a throw of 65 m with an 800-gram javelin.

Musselmann tweeted that 15-year-old Rohan Yadav is one of the biggest javelin talents in the country and has a lot of potential. “This throw alone would place him top 10 U18 in the world!!!” he wrote. He also requested the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to keep an eye out for the young sportsman.

Watch the training video here:

Rohan Yadav. Training 65m with 800g and he is only 15!! He is one of the biggest javelin talents in India. This throw alone would place him top 10 U18 in the world!!! He has a lot of potential. I have been coaching him since 2021. @afiindia keep an eye on him! pic.twitter.com/5JzgqSJkw8 — Michael Musselmann (@MichaelMMG71) January 18, 2022

Through his post, Musselmann also requested concerned people and authority to sponsor the young javelin thrower. He promises that Yadav can achieve the same heights as Chopra accomplished in the next few years, if given the right support.

Earlier this month, trainer Musselmann had shared another video of Yadav’s training. Despite the non-availability of proper training facilities, the young athlete managed to throw a perfect shot.

15 year old Rohan Yadav, who I coach, threw 58.99 m with 800g!!! This is a huge throw for that young age. 65-68 m is possible this year. pic.twitter.com/zRwqWySGnW — Michael Musselmann (@MichaelMMG71) January 10, 2022

Since being shared online, Yadav’s training video has collected more than 4 lakh views and several comments.

Musselmann is a former Javelin coach, who is the co-founder of the Indian Javelin initiative. He works to train and promote young Indian talents in this sport. Musselmann's organisation has been working actively since 2016.

Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, making every Indian proud. After shooter Abhinav Bindra, Chopra became the first Indian individual athlete to bag a gold at the Summer Games.