Anjum Moudgil clinches gold medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions at National Shooting Championships

Thiruvananthapuram: India's number one women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooter Anjum Moudgil defended her crown in the event at the 62nd National Shooting Championship Competitions on Sunday.

Punjab's Anjum shot 458.6 in the finals to finish ahead of seasoned Tejaswini Sawant of Maharashtra, who managed 457.7.

Sunidhi Chauhan of Madhya Pradesh won the bronze medal with a finals score of 443.0.

Moudgil, who had won five gold in the last nationals and recently won a Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota place for her country, had earlier shot 1168 in the qualification to top the field.

Tejaswini had finished second in qualification with a score of 1163.