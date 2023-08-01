Anita Sheoran, a 2010 Commonwealth Games gold-medal-winning wrestler, is one of the candidates for the president’s job with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). She also happens to be a key witnesses in the sexual harassment case against the outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sheoran, 38, is the only female candidate vying to take over the post vacated by the WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, who was last month charged with sexual harassment and stalking. Delhi Court had granted him bail about a week ago.

Singh, 66, who is also a BJP MP has denied all charges and has said he is a victim of a “conspiracy”.

He has been accused by Olympic medallists and other Indian wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia of groping female athletes and demanding sexual favours.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Sheoran faces stiff competition in the August 12 elections, with votes cast by state wrestling federation chiefs, many of whom are reported to back candidates loyal to Singh.

Indian sports administration has long been male-dominated, but in December, former track and field star PT Usha was named the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association, ushering in hopes of a more inclusive era.

Anita, the lone woman in the 50-member voters and candidates list, will go up against Olympian Jai Prakash, president of the Delhi wrestling association, and Sanjay Singh Bhatola of Uttar Pradesh.

The Brij Bhushan-backed camp claimed they have the support of at least 20 of 25 state units.

“We are confident of doing well. In the next few days, we will finalise who will be the final candidate for the post but regardless, our choice will be unanimous,” said Jai Prakash.

Over on the other side, Anita has the support of the protesting wrestlers. She acted as one of the corroborators of the allegations against Brij Bhushan.

Prem Chand Lochab, a Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary, is a candidate for the post of secretary general while Dushyant Sharma, former wrestler from J&K, has filed nomination for the posts of vice president and treasurer. Devender Kadian, a hotelier from Haryana, is the choice for senior vice president.

From Brij Bhushan’s side, Darshan Lal has been nominated for the post of secretary general, Satyapal Singh Deshwal for treasurer and Asit Kumar Saha for senior vice president.

In June, the government had assured the protesting wrestlers that none of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s family will be permitted to hold any post in the new board.

Subsequently, neither Brij Bhushan or his son Karan were named in the electoral roll. His son-in-law Vishal Singh will represent Bihar, but is not vying for a position.