Anirban Lahiri hoping to be on Trevor Immelman's International team for 2021 Presidents Cup

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri is hoping to be selected in the International Team for next year's Presidents Cup after Trevor Immelman was on Tuesday named captain of the side.

The 2008 Masters champion from South Africa is the perfect candidate to lead the International Team next year.

The 2021 Presidents Cup will be staged at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Trevor is a great choice for our next captain. I interacted with him a lot at Liberty National in 2017. He's captained the Junior Presidents Cup as well and has been a valuable asset as a captain's assistant to Ernie. I wish him the best of luck and I hope to be on his team and bring some points to the team," said Lahiri.

Immelman served as a captain's assistant under fellow countryman Ernie Els at the 2019 Presidents Cup, which saw the International Team build its biggest lead in Presidents Cup history before falling to a Tiger Woods-led US Team, 16-14, at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, in Melbourne.

Immelman is a two-time Presidents Cup competitor (2005, 2007) and owns two PGA TOUR titles and 11 worldwide victories including the 2008 Masters Tournament.

"I think it will add a slightly different dynamic being the youngest captain in Presidents Cup history, but that trend really started in Melbourne, with Tiger and Ernie, who were still competing in their own right," Immelman said.

The US Team captain will be announced at a later date.

