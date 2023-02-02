Angad Bedi, who is always a treat to watch on screen, now is all set to be paired opposite for the first time on screen with his wife Neha Dhupia. The duo who have been married for nearly 5 years, and going to be seen enchanting the audiences with their chemistry on screen. The duo are the most admired couple with their love which is clearly visible whenever the duo are seen together in public and on their respective social media.

The couple is now coming together for a comedy-drama which is penned by popular author Chetan Bhagat. The shoot for the film has already culminated and was shot in Mumbai.

Agand will be playing the character of Raghavan Rao and Neha plays the role of his wife, Savi. The story revolves around a married couple during the times of covid lockdowns.

A source reveals, “It’s a funny story based on a couple and their shared relationship living together during the covid lockdown. It’s an exciting proposition as the duo are social media goals when it comes to being the adorable couple they’re and the casting was done keeping their natural chemistry in mind. This is the first time Neha and Angad are paired opposite to each other and the project has recently been completed”.

