Andy Murray to play challenger tournament in Italy after withdrawing from Australian Open due to COVID-19
Murray is listed to play an indoor tournament in Biella starting 15 February, the Italian Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
Rome: Andy Murray has entered a lower-tier challenger tournament in Italy next month after withdrawing from the Australian Open with the coronavirus .
Murray is listed to play an indoor tournament in Biella starting 15 February, the Italian Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
The tournament has 132,000 euros ($160,000) in prize money.
Murray tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne, where he had been given a wild-card entry.
Murray is a former No. 1 who is currently ranked 123rd as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations.
He last played a challenger event in August 2019 in Mallorca, Spain, while recovering from his hip problems.
Also entered for the Biella tournament are 54th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who also tested positive for COVID-19 before his planned trip to Australia, No. 74 Lucas Pouille, Sebastian Korda, Andreas Seppi and Lorenzo Musetti.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NBA: Three more Memphis Grizzlies matches called off over player shortage due to COVID-19
The NBA said the Grizzlies next three games — against Portland on Friday and Sunday and against Sacramento on Monday — had been called off in order to comply with league safety protocols.
Australian Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu coach Sylvain Bruneau tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Melbourne
In all, 47 players have been barred from practising in Melbourne after it was revealed that passengers on two charter flights — one from Abu Dhabi and one from Los Angeles — tested positive.
Australian Open 2021: American Madison Keys tests positive for COVID-19, likely to miss tournament
The 25-year-old American's announcement came just hours after former world number one and three-time major winner Andy Murray said he too had tested positive for the virus.