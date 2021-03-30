Andy Murray reveals hopes of caddying on golf tour following retirement from tennis
The three-time Grand Slam winner, 33, told the Gentleman's Journal there was 'crossover' between the two sports and he could make a difference.
London: Andy Murray has revealed he would like to swap the tennis court for the golf course when he hangs up his racket — eyeing a life as a caddie to a professional golfer.
The three-time Grand Slam winner, 33, told the Gentleman's Journal there was "crossover" between the two sports and he could make a difference.
Murray is battling back after hip surgery although his latest comeback was halted when he withdrew from the ongoing Miami Open due to a groin injury.
The Scottish former world number one, who also has two Olympic titles, is not ready to retire yet but has been thinking about his future.
"I love sport, so something else that would interest me post-playing would be working in another sport," said Murray.
"I got asked about this a little while ago and, because I really like golf, being a caddie on a golf tour would be exciting — to be up close and personal with top golfers and to learn about another sport like that.
"There's probably also some crossover between tennis and golf on the mental side and things, and helping a golfer with that might be interesting."
Murray's sporting ambitions do not stop there, though.
"Getting my coaching badges in football — that would be fun," he said.
