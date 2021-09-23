Sports

Andy Murray reaches first ATP quarter-final in two years at Moselle Open

Agence France-Presse September 23, 2021 11:08:17 IST
Britain's Andy Murray in action against Canada's Vasek Pospisil at the Moselle Open. Image credit: Twitter/@atptour

Metz, France: Former world number one Andy Murray reached his first ATP quarter-final in two years on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Canada's Vasek Pospisil at the Moselle Open.

Murray, now ranked at 113, swept to a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory and will face either top seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or French player Lucas Pouille for a place in the semi-finals.

It will be his first appearance in the last-eight since winning his 46th career title at Antwerp in October 2019.

The 34-year-old Murray, who has undergone two hip surgeries in the last three years, broke the 66th-ranked Pospisil four times in his one-hour, 24-minute triumph to claim a fifth win in six meetings against the Canadian.

On Tuesday, Murray had defeated France's 26th-ranked Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

"This period has been the most tournaments I've played recently and my body feels good and I'm starting to gain just a little bit of confidence with each match," three-time Grand Slam title winner Murray told atptour.com.

"There have been times in the past year where I've been a little bit confused and not seeing how the points are developing which for me was always a strong part of my game and it made me feel quite uncomfortable on the court when I was feeling that way.

"I'm starting to get that back and the results are coming and my tennis is getting better."

Meanwhile, Pouille defeated another Canadian, Brayden Schnur 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Germany's Peter Gojowczyk, who made the fourth round of the US Open as a qualifier, beat French lucky loser Antoine Hoang 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Second seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain enjoyed a 7-5, 6-2 win against Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

He will next face highly-regarded 18-year-old Danish qualifier Holger Rune who downed fifth seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4.

