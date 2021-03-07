Andrey Rublev takes down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach final at Rotterdam
Fourth seed Rublev broke Tsitsipas twice in the opening set and put the second-seeded Greek away with a dominant tie-break to secure victory in 97 minutes.
The Hague (Netherlands): Andrey Rublev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(2) on Saturday to advance to the final in Rotterdam and extend his winning run in ATP 500 events to 19 matches.
Fourth seed Rublev broke Tsitsipas twice in the opening set and put the second-seeded Greek away with a dominant tie-break to secure victory in 97 minutes.
Rublev, through to a fourth straight ATP 500 final, will face Borna Coric or Marton Fucsovics on Sunday as the Russian bids for his eighth career title.
"(I play tennis) to play at the best level, to play at the best tournaments, to try to compete, then to go deep and to try to win them," Rublev said.
"A final is always special, so I am going to try to do my best tomorrow.”
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Stefanos Tsitsipas edges past Hubert Hurkacz to set up quarter-final clash against Karen Khachanov in Rotterdam
The Greek second seed dropped the second set but won in a tight decider on his third match point, securing a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory.
Veteran Gilles Simon to step away from tennis tour for a while, says 'heart not in it'
The 36-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Friday that mental health is also a concern.
Andy Murray fights from set down to beat Robin Haase in Rotterdam first round
Murray, who missed the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19, is playing only his second ATP Tour event since last October.