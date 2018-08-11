You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Andres Iniesta scores outrageous first goal to guide Japanese club Vissel Kobe to victory over rivals Jubilo Iwata

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 11, 2018 21:39:23 IST

Tokyo: Spanish great Andres Iniesta scored a sublime first goal for Japanese side Vissel Kobe on Saturday, helping them to a 2-1 win over J-League rivals Jubilo Iwata.

File image of Andres Iniesta playing for Vissel Kobe. AFP

File image of Andres Iniesta playing for Vissel Kobe. AFP

The former Barcelona playmaker, who completed a surprise move to Japan over the summer after a glittering career with his boyhood club, produced a moment of outrageous skill to put Vissel in front after 15 minutes.

Former Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski provided the assist, feeding the ball into Iniesta, who swivelled and left a Jubilo defender on his backside before coolly finishing from a tight angle.

A further second-half goal from Kyogo Furuhashi secured Kobe's home victory, lifting them to fourth in the J-League standings.

Iniesta's former Spain team mate Fernando Torres was left frustrated again, however, as the one-time Liverpool and Chelsea forward failed again to open his J-League account.

His relegation-threatened side Sagan Tosu did at least manage to upset Urawa Reds 1-0 at home to give them some hope as they look to survive the drop.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 21:39 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores