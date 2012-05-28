The tenth draw in the 12-game match ensured that the Israeli stays in the match with honours even and now it will be a high-voltage drama in the rapid games.

Defending champion Viswanathan Anand was today stretched to the tie-breaker of the World Chess Championship by his Israeli challenger Boris Gelfand following a draw in the 12th and final game here.

The tenth draw in the 12-game match ensured that the Israeli stays in the match with honours even and now it will be a high-voltage drama in the rapid games to be played at the State Tretyakov Gallery on Wednesday.

Anand, with his reputation of being one of the best rapid players ever, still holds an advantage but things have not exactly materialised the way he might have wanted in this match.

Anand started as an overwhelming favourite in the match. But the Indian Grandmaster could only force one victory in 12 games and lost one. This is indication enough that the first round has been won by the Israeli.

In the rapid chess, Anand will have to score 2.5 points in the four games scheduled on Wednesday. There will be 25 minutes to each player in this contest with a 10-second addition after every move is played. If the scores are still tied after these four games, there will be two more games with blitz chess rules. Should the tie persist, there are five such blitz matches to be played.

If the deadlock still continues, there will be an Armageddon game with five minutes to white and four to black and black wins the title in case of a draw also.

