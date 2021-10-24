Amit Shah to inaugurate developmental projects at IIT-Jammu; meet Kashimiri Pandit delegation

This is the home minister’s first visit since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked and the state bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone for the third phase at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu campus on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh will be present at the inauguration ceremony.

Jammu & Kashmir | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the IIT Campus in Jammu today, where he will also lay foundation stone for various development projects. Later today, he will meet MPs, MLAs & senior BJP leaders. He will also visit Gurudwara Digiana in Jammu today.

This is his first visit since Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked on 5 August, 2019, and the state bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Here's what his day's agenda looks like:

Amit Shah will be flying to Jammu to attend the convocation at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Sunday morning. He will lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre there.

He will meet MPs, MLAs and senior BJP leaders later in the day.

Shah will also visit Gurudwara Digiana in Jammu.

He is also scheduled to address a public rally at 12.30 pm at JDA Ground, Bhagwati Nagar.

Then he will meet a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in the wake of the recent civilian killings in the Valley.

He will then fly back to Srinagar on Sunday evening.

Shah to meet civil society delegations at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on Monday

And from 6 pm onwards, Amit Shah will be in Pulwama's Lethpora for a wreath laying ceremony and spend time with the jawans.

The home minister is likely to either stay in Pulwama or come back to Srinagar on Monday evening.

On the morning of 26 October, he will fly back to Delhi.

On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Shah met families of soldiers and civilians killed in a spate of terrorist attacks in the Valley throughout the month. He asked the country’s top police officers, present at a nearly-four-hour-long meeting, as to why despite the heavy presence of troops in the Valley and the available resources, incidents of prolonged encounters with terrorists and radicalisation of local youth were taking place. At least 32 civilians have been shot by terrorists in Kashmir this year. Of these, 11 have been killed in October.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to completely root out the terrorism and infiltration for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir," Shah said in a tweet after the meeting.

Shah also held a security review meeting in Srinagar, followed by an interactive session with the members of Jammu & Kashmir's youth club where he said that the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir will be restored after delimitation of constituencies and the upcoming assembly elections.

Later in the evening, Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport. The flight took off from Srinagar to Sharjah.

