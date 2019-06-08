Amit Panghal along with other Indian boxers begin preparations for upcoming events in Italy, Ireland and Korea

New Delhi: Indian boxers are currently on an exposure tour to Italy, Ireland and Korea as part of their preparation for the upcoming tournaments, including the World Championships to be held later in the year.

A bilateral training camp and series of friendly matches were held against the Italian team, while top boxers are undergoing training in Belfast currently along with boxers from six top European nations as part of the 15-day long exposure trip which will end on 12 June.

The objective of this exposure camp is to help Indian boxers gain valuable experience as they spar with elite boxers from USA, Germany, Holland, Romania, Italy and host Ireland.

Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal said: "We had a stint in Italy before coming here, in Belfast. Here, in the past couple of days, we had some great opportunity to study some of the top boxers of these elite teams and take stalk individually on the areas that we need to improve upon.

"We are closely working with the coaches and working to improve and develop our game physically and mentally," added Amit, who won the gold medallist at India Open recently.

Another team of 35 boxers, comprising 20 men and 15 women pugilists, are currently in Incheon, Korea for a week-long joint training camp.

With major boxing championships coming up next month in Thailand and Indonesia, these exposure opportunities will be critical for India's medal-winning hopes.

