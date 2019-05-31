Amir Khan says, 'Vijender Singh is scared of me'; Neeraj Goyat appeals to PM Modi to improve sporting ties between India and Pakistan

Indian pro-boxer Neeraj Goyat turned up at the press briefing to announce the next fight between him and two-time World Champion and Olympic Silver Medalist Amir Khan, filled with excitement. And the excitement was justified. Winner of the WBC Asia welterweight title, Goyat wants to use this chance to shine on the world stage, by beating Amir, next month on 12 July in Saudi Arabia. This would be the first occasion when Amir, whose roots are in Pakistan, will be taking on an Indian boxer after so many deliberations to fight Vijender Singh failed.

Goyat's media interaction started off by him blaming people for being stuck at country's renowned boxer Vijender and not looking beyond the ace boxer. But soon, he realised it was better to stay calm and jumped to address Vijender as the pioneer of Indian boxing. He, however, had begun on a good note with an address to the country's Prime Minister.

Goyat saw the battle as an opportunity for India and Pakistan to bring two countries closer inside the ring and he felt this is the only fight that the two nations should care about, and not the ones on the border.

He said, "I want to give a message to the world through media. I would want this message to go to the PM as well. That it is better to fight on the field than fighting on the border. Sports gives scope to a healthy battle where athletes are friends before and after the fight. Sporting battles are the best way to take out all our frustrations on each other."

On the other side of the stage, Amir was a little less animated. He agreed with the Indian fighter on how the sport is meant to bring the two nations together but not before taking a sly dig at Vijender Singh.

He said, "We tried to get Vijender to fight a long time ago. I just feel that he is scared of fighting me. That's why I respect Goyat for stepping up. I cannot take this fight lightly. I have a lot to lose. I am a two-time champion. He is an upcoming hungry fighter who wants to make a name.

"We want to bring peace between Indian and Pakistan with this fight. Even though we are going to try and knock each other down but in the long run, I think it will be great for both the nations."

Amir is a huge name in the professional boxing circuit, having taken part in 38 fights in his career. So, what makes him choose Goyat as his new fighter? He had an answer.

He said, "Like Muhammad Ali, who is my inspiration, and who fought all around the world and gave opportunities to fighters from different countries. I think this is the time for me to do the same. I am looking forward to the fight (Goyat). I have to be in my best shape to beat him."