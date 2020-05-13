Amid rumours of Real Madrid interest, Erling Haaland focuses on Borussia Dortmund job as Bundesliga resumes

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has sought to clear the air on rumours of him moving to Real Madrid and stressed that he will be playing for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund in January from Red Bull Salzburg. The 19-year-old player has been a hot property in Europe this year and made a fairytale debut for the German club. He has scored 12 goals in 11 games for Dortmund this season.

His performance has made him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe. The player is now all prepped up to add more goals to his tally when Bundesliga resumes this Saturday after being suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Haaland is being eyed by several top clubs in Europe due to his talent. Spanish giants Real Madrid are believed to be interested to add the Norwegian to their squad and give Zinedine Zidane’s team the much-needed firepower. Reports said Real Madrid are ready to trigger his £65million release clause next season.

"I focus on this, not on the attention that is towards me. I think about doing my job, which is the thing I love most. My focus is on this," Haaland told Sky Sport.

He added that he had started well in Dortmund and is concentrating on working to improve every day.

The forward has netted 40 goals for the entire 2019-2020 season. Of the goals scored, 28 have been for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The report said that though Haaland has a release clause, it cannot be activated until 2022.

Dortmund will host FC Schalke on Saturday as Bundesliga resumes. The match will be played behind closed doors.

"I can't wait to live and play my first Ruhr derby. I have played other derbies, but never like this," Haaland.

Dortmund is currently in the second spot, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the league.