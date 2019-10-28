Amid power-share tussle in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena's Diwakar Raote meet Governor Koshyari, dub it 'courtesy calls'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote on Monday met with state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, amid the ongoing tussle between ruling alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena over forming the next state government.

A Raj Bhawan official said the meetings were "courtesy calls" by the two leaders, who met Koshyari separately. Fadnavis drove to the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am and met Koshyari, who was sworn-in as the 19th Governor of Maharashtra last month. Raote also met Koshyari, the official told PTI.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/kwj6dWlNNA — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/7lUjPrTN0T — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

Soon after, Fadnavis tweeted photos from his meeting with the Governor and said, "Met Hon Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji this morning at RajBhavan, Mumbai and wished him on occasion of #Diwali . Also apprised him on the current scenario."

Also apprised him on the current scenario. pic.twitter.com/Vfoai1YA5r — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 28, 2019

After winning the elections together, the BJP is keen to continue with Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister, whereas the Sena has sought "equal sharing of power" ahead of the government formation. The BJP is learnt to have offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post to its ally in Maharashtra, reports have said.

As the BJP's tally went down in the 21 October state Assembly elections, compared to its 2014 performance, ally Shiv Sena raised a pitch for "equal sharing" of power. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, the Sena demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power" before holding talks on staking the claim to form the next alliance government in the state.

Meanwhile, two MLAs from a small party in Maharashtra's Vidarbha on Saturday extended support to the Shiv Sena, increasing its bargaining power with senior ally BJP over power sharing. In a letter addressed to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Achalpur MLA Bachchu Kadu and his colleague Rajkumar Patel, legislator from Melghat, both from Amravati district, offered support. Kadu heads the Prahar Janshakti Party.

"Kadu's support has increased the Sena's bargaining power. We adjusted with the BJP between 2014-19, now it is time to have our share," a Sena leader told PTI on condition of anonymity.

In the just concluded state polls to 288-member Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, a loss of 17 seats compared to its 2014 tally. The Sena's tally also came down to 56 seats from 63 in 2014. A resurgent NCP won 54 and the Congress bagged 44 seats.

