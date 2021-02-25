American Grant Holloway breaks Colin Jackson's 60m indoor hurdles world record in Madrid
The 110m hurdles world champion ran 7.29sec to shave one-hundredth of a second off the record Briton Jackson set in 1994.
America's Grant Holloway broke Colin Jackson's long-standing 60m indoor hurdles world record at Wednesday's athletics meeting in Madrid.
The 110m hurdles world champion ran 7.29sec to shave one-hundredth of a second off the record Briton Jackson set in 1994.
Grant Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record in Madrid #WorldIndoorTour
Stunning hurdling from @Flaamingoo_ to clock 7.29 👏
📰: https://t.co/zCi4oRJwyr pic.twitter.com/1oM4G3DKP2
— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) February 24, 2021
Holloway had already run 7.32sec in the heats and blitzed the competition in customary style on the way to claiming the new record, with Britain's Andrew Pozzi finishing second in 7.51sec.
The 23-year-old had been in great form all winter, running under 7.40sec 10 times.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Ukrainian Illya Marchenko beats Andy Murray 6-2, 6-4 in Biella Challenger final
The Scot, now ranked 125th, lost 6-2, 6-4 to 33-year-old Ukrainian Illya Marchenko, who is ranked 212th, in the hard-court event.
Hima Das to be appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police by Assam government
She is the first ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds in the 400m event in 2018.
Inspiration or duplication, what constitutes plagiarism in gaming industry?
There are many kinds of copying within the world of gaming. The common scenarios include reworks for a game or modifications, sequels, games inspired by an older game, and in rare cases games that very closely resemble an older game.