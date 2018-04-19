You are here:
Amazon Prime Video wins rights to broadcast US Open in United Kingdom and Ireland for five years

Sports Reuters Apr 19, 2018 20:06:32 IST

London: Amazon confirmed on Thursday that it has secured UK and Ireland rights to broadcast the US Open Tennis Championship, adding its first Grand Slam to a sports offer that already includes action from the ATP World Tour.

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said Wednesday, April 18, 2018, it has more than 100 million paid Prime members, the first time the company has given out a specific number on its paid subscriber base. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon has won the rights to broadcast the US Open in UK and Ireland. AP

The five-year deal will begin with the 2018 US Open, the USTA (United States Tennis Association) said, and will be available to watch live and on demand for members of Amazon Prime Video, the US company's internet video service.

"We are proud to partner with the United States Tennis Association to add the US Open to the growing portfolio of sports available on Prime Video," said Alex Green, managing director of Prime Video's European sports channels.

"This prestigious event, along with the other exciting tennis coming this year and next, makes Prime Video a destination for tennis fans in the UK and Ireland."

Amazon snapped up the rights, which had previously been owned by Eurosport, for about $40 million, the Guardian said in November.

Eurosport, which is owned by Discovery, struck a deal to broadcast the competition in the rest of Europe for another five years in November.

The 2018 US Open will take place from 27 August to 9 September at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, which has just undergone a $600 million renovation.


