'Almost jumped off my balcony': Former tennis star Jelena Dokic says she came close to suicide
The 39-year-old, who rose to a career-high world ranking of four in 2002, wrote a lengthy and heartfelt message on Instagram along with a picture of herself in tears.
Australian former tennis star Jelena Dokic revealed on Monday that she came close to taking her own life just a few weeks ago.
The 39-year-old, who rose to a career-high world ranking of four in 2002, wrote a lengthy and heartfelt message on Instagram along with a picture of herself in tears.
Dokic, who sprang to prominence at Wimbledon in 1999 when she stunned world number one Martina Hingis in the first round, said she has been suffering with mental illness and nearly resorted to suicide on April 28.
"I almost jumped off my 26th floor balcony and took my own life. Will never forget the day," she wrote on Instagram.
"Everything is blurry. Everything is dark. No tone, no picture, nothing makes sense... just tears, sadness, depression, anxiety and pain.
"The last six months have been tough. It's been constant crying everywhere."
"Will never forget the day, I just wanted the pain and the suffering to stop," she added.
"I pulled myself off the edge, don't even know how I managed to do it."
Dokic won six WTA singles titles during her career and reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 2000.
But she struggled for years to escape the influence of her volatile father Damir, tumbling down the rankings into the 600s during her well-documented split from him.
The family rift followed a series of bizarre episodes including Damir being banned from the All England Club at Wimbledon and at one point claiming his daughter had been kidnapped.
Dokic, who has worked as a television commentator since retirement, is now encouraging others struggling with their mental health to seek assistance.
"Getting professional help saved my life," she said in her Instagram message.
"I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone.
"I am not going to say that I am doing great now but I am definitely on the road to recovery."
She concluded: "I will be back stronger than ever."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
French Open 2022: Ena Shibahara, Wesley Koolhof win mixed doubles title
The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof won the mixed doubles title at the French Open by defeating Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Manika Batra, other athletes get financial assistance from Sports Ministry for future tournaments
The Sports Ministry on Thursday granted financial assistance to several athletes across the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core and development groups, including Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Nishad Kumar and ace woman table tennis player Manika Batra, to support them in their preparations
Medvedev, Zverev No 1 and 2 on ATP rankings; Big Three miss out on top two spots for the first time since 2003
Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev occupy the top two spots while Novak Djokovic slips two places to third. Rafael Nadal (4) and Casper Ruud (5) complete the top five.