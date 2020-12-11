All Nepal Football Association commits to providing equal pay for men's, women's teams
Nepal joins a short list of federations — including England, Brazil, Australia, Norway and New Zealand — who have made a public commitment pay their male and female internationals the same amount.
Kathmandu: Nepal's football governing body is to give the national women's football team a 150 percent pay hike so that their wages are equal with men — even though their world ranking is way ahead.
Nepal joins a short list of federations — including England, Brazil, Australia, Norway and New Zealand — who have made a public commitment pay their male and female internationals the same amount.
For years, Nepal's women have earned less than half of what the men's team have taken home. Their results have been considerably better though.
They were runners-up at the South Asian Games and South Asian championship last year and are ranked 99th in the world. The men have not won a game for more than a year and are ranked 171st.
All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) spokesman Kiran Rai told AFP that from January the wage for the 20 women in the national squad would go from about $60 a month to $153, while the men's wage would go to the same amount from $128.
"Nepal has been a patriarchal country for a long time," said Nepal's all-time highest women's scorer Sabitra Bhandari. "The decision has made us really happy."
Rai added that while the increase was to end discrimination against women it was also to "honour their excellent performances and good results."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Indian Women's League: Sabitra Bhandari scores late winner as Gokulam Kerala defeat KRYPHSA FC to lift title
Gokulam Kerala raced to a 2-0 lead through early goals from Prameshwori Devi and Kamala Devi but Dangmei Grace pulled one back for Kryphsa to reduce the deficit before half-time
South Asian Games 2019: Women's football team win third consecutive gold, boxers dominate as India take medal tally to 294
The Indian women's football team won its third consecutive gold medal at the South Asian Games after beating hosts Nepal 2-0 in the summit clash on Monday.
India vs Nepal: Sandesh Jhingan, Jeje Lalpekhlua score for confidence-boosting win ahead of AFC Asian Cup qualifier
India on course for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier match against Kyrgyzstan as they beat Nepal 2-0 in an International Football friendly