All India Football Federation abolishes rules governing Asian player quota for upcoming I-League season

New Delhi: Including an Asian among their six foreign players will not be binding on I-League clubs in the next domestic season, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Wednesday while putting the cap on number of overseas stars to five from 2019-20.

This was decided at the AIFF's League Committee meeting, which was chaired by senior vice president Subrata Dutta.

"Regarding the foreign player rule, the committee decided to keep the regulations same as last year and abolish the rules governing the Asian player quota. Teams can now sign any six foreign players without signing any Asian quota player in the 2018-19 season," the AIFF said in a release.

"However, from 2019-20 season of the I-League the foreign player registration will be reduced to a maximum five," it added.

According to earlier regulations, it was mandatory for I league clubs to include an Asian among the foreign players.

The committee met at the AIFF headquarters here to discuss matters concerning the I-League, AIFF Youth Leagues and the 2nd Division League.

It was proposed by the committee to start the I-League in the third week of October.

The committee also proposed to send a circular to all I-League clubs, regarding basic infrastructure requirements for live telecast of matches. The individual clubs will have to get the infrastructure of the venue ready by mid September as per the circular.

It was also stated, that the Hero I-League will continue during the AFC Asian Cup but matches will not be held on dates that India play.

The committee also decided that the AIFF will pay Rs 45 lakh as subsidy to I-League teams for participation.

"Regarding the AIFF Youth Leagues, the committee was apprised about the suggestions of the Special Committee meeting held in Mumbai on 7, June 2018 regarding age verification of players in the U-13 and U-15 Youth League category.

"The AIFF League Committee agreed to the suggestions made by the Special Committee, suggested preparation of entire protocol document, and place it to appropriate committee of AIFF for necessary approval," the federation said in the release.

The committee decided to not approve multiple teams with the same owners to play in the AIFF Youth Leagues with the exception of Sports Authority of India (SAI) teams.