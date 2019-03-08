All England Championships, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu-ying, LIVE Score, Quarter-Final Badminton Match: Indian star aim to book spot in semis

Preview: It's going to be a big day for two Indian shuttlers at the All England Championships as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will aim to book spot in semi-finals by winning their respective matches.

Earlier in the tournament, Saina overcome the challenge from Denmark's Line Hjmark Kjaersfeldt in the women's singles competition while Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in his men's singles match.

On Friday, Saina will face arch-nemesis Tai Tzu-ying and Srikanth will be up against Kento Momota.

In another In men's singles match on Thursday, former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth's fight lasted just 35 minutes as he went down 12-21 17-21 to 24-year-old Ng Ka Long Angus, who had denied Sameer Verma a title win at the 2016 Hong Kong Super Series. It was his third loss to the World no 15 from Hong Kong.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy fought a gruelling battle before losing 21-16 26-28 16-21 to seventh seeded Japanese pair of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.

Sikki and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, who is coming back from an injury, lost 21-23 17-21 to Hong King's Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung in the mixed doubles.

The men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy also lost 19-21 21-16 14-21 to the Chinese combination of Ou Xuanyi and Ren Xiangyu.

With inputs from PTI

