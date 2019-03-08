All England Championships, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying, Highlights, Quarter-Final: Tai Tzu knocks out Saina

Preview: It's going to be a big day for two Indian shuttlers at the All England Championships as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will aim to book spot in semi-finals by winning their respective matches.
Earlier in the tournament, Saina overcome the challenge from Denmark's Line Hjmark Kjaersfeldt in the women's singles competition while Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in his men's singles match.
On Friday, Saina will face arch-nemesis Tai Tzu Ying and Srikanth will be up against Kento Momota.
In another In men's singles match on Thursday, former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth's fight lasted just 35 minutes as he went down 12-21 17-21 to 24-year-old Ng Ka Long Angus, who had denied Sameer Verma a title win at the 2016 Hong Kong Super Series. It was his third loss to the World no 15 from Hong Kong.
The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy fought a gruelling battle before losing 21-16 26-28 16-21 to seventh seeded Japanese pair of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.
Sikki and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, who is coming back from an injury, lost 21-23 17-21 to Hong King's Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung in the mixed doubles.
The men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy also lost 19-21 21-16 14-21 to the Chinese combination of Ou Xuanyi and Ren Xiangyu.
With inputs from PTI
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 16:27:43 IST
Highlights
Tai Tzu Ying takes it with a pair of blistering smashes!
She's been excellent all round, and she wraps up the second game and the match with some excellent shot work. Saina did well to push her till the very end for the second game, but it wasn't enough in the end.
Saina gets to the mid-game interval in the lead!
The Indian has been challenged on every point by top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying, but she has shown incredible resilience to safe-guard her lead. Saina could flip the momentum of the match if she hangs on to win the game.
It's a different Saina in the second game!
Saina has come out the gates swinging in this game and has shown an aggression that was lacking in the first. The Indian is in the lead at 9-4, and she looks like she could force this tie into a decider.
And the first game goes to Tai Tzu Ying!
Tai Tzu Ying has looked in imperious form, cruising through most of the game to win 21-15. There was a bit of a nervous spell in the end, with Saina getting a few points, but it was ultimately in vain.
Tai Tzu Ying is everywhere!
Saina has been completely overwhelmed so far, with the Chinese Taipei wizard zipping across court and reaching the mid-game break with a healthy 11-3 advantage. The viewers in the Birmingham arena haven't even taken their seats yet, and Saina is already on the brink of losing the first game.
16:23 (IST)
Here's how the second game went down
16:18 (IST)
Tai Tzu Ying takes it with a pair of blistering smashes!
She's been excellent all round, and she wraps up the second game and the match with some excellent shot work. Saina did well to push her till the very end for the second game, but it wasn't enough in the end.
16:13 (IST)
Tai Tzu Ying applies a little bit of pressure and it pays off
Tai Tzu takes the lead despite being behind for most of this game and its easy to see why she's the top-ranked women's singles player in the game. Saina has been dragged around, pulled this way and that by Tai Tzu's deceptive shots and deft flicks.
16:08 (IST)
Saina gets to the mid-game interval in the lead!
The Indian has been challenged on every point by top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying, but she has shown incredible resilience to safe-guard her lead. Saina could flip the momentum of the match if she hangs on to win the game.
16:02 (IST)
It's a different Saina in the second game!
Saina has come out the gates swinging in this game and has shown an aggression that was lacking in the first. The Indian is in the lead at 9-4, and she looks like she could force this tie into a decider.
15:58 (IST)
Here's a breakdown of how the first game unfolded
15:56 (IST)
And the first game goes to Tai Tzu Ying!
Tai Tzu Ying has looked in imperious form, cruising through most of the game to win 21-15. There was a bit of a nervous spell in the end, with Saina getting a few points, but it was ultimately in vain.
15:49 (IST)
Saina shows some grit to muscle her way back into it
The Indian appears to have regained a modicum of composure in the mid-game break, fighting back from 11-3 to 14-9. She'll need to be at the very top of her game to get the better of Tai Tzu Ying, who she has not beaten since 2013.
15:46 (IST)
Tai Tzu Ying is everywhere!
Saina has been completely overwhelmed so far, with the Chinese Taipei wizard zipping across court and reaching the mid-game break with a healthy 11-3 advantage. The viewers in the Birmingham arena haven't even taken their seats yet, and Saina is already on the brink of losing the first game.
15:43 (IST)
Saina on the backfoot from the get go!
15:23 (IST)
Saina Nehwal has a tough task in front of her
The Indian shuttler has come up against Tai Tzu Ying on several occasions over her career, with the World No 1 from Chinese Taipei enjoying a far better head-to-head record. However, Saina has been in a fine run of form lately, and she could be India's best chance in the tournament.
Click here to read more on why Saina and Sindhu could end India's 18-year wait for the All England trophy.
14:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the All England Championships 2019.
Big day for India as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will their respective quarter-final matches. Saina will be up against a tough opponent Tai Tzu-ying while Srikanth will take on Kento Momota.
We will get you all the updates from both the matches as well as other action from the tournament. Stay tuned!