All England Championships, Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota, Math highlights, Quarter-Final: Momota knocks out Srikanth

All England Championships 2019 Badminton Match Preview: It's going to be a big day for two Indian shuttlers at the All England Championships as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will aim to book spot in semi-finals by winning their respective matches.
Earlier in the tournament, Saina overcome the challenge from Denmark's Line Hjmark Kjaersfeldt in the women's singles competition while Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in his men's singles match.
On Friday, Saina will face arch-nemesis Tai Tzu Ying and Srikanth will be up against Kento Momota.
In another In men's singles match on Thursday, former Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth's fight lasted just 35 minutes as he went down 12-21 17-21 to 24-year-old Ng Ka Long Angus, who had denied Sameer Verma a title win at the 2016 Hong Kong Super Series. It was his third loss to the World no 15 from Hong Kong.
The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy fought a gruelling battle before losing 21-16 26-28 16-21 to seventh seeded Japanese pair of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.
Sikki and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, who is coming back from an injury, lost 21-23 17-21 to Hong King's Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung in the mixed doubles.
The men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy also lost 19-21 21-16 14-21 to the Chinese combination of Ou Xuanyi and Ren Xiangyu.
Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 00:05:25 IST
Highlights
And we're underway!
Kidambi Srikanth is up 4-2! It's been a relatively tentative start, with both players getting a feel for the game. Srikanth will need to win the net if he wants to make it into the semi-finals.
Coming up next, Kidambi Srikanth takes on Kento Momota!
The Indian will come up against the World No 1 Kento Momota in his first ever All England Championships quarter-final, where he will face a tough test.
Tai Tzu Ying takes it with a pair of blistering smashes!
She's been excellent all round, and she wraps up the second game and the match with some excellent shot work. Saina did well to push her till the very end for the second game, but it wasn't enough in the end.
Saina gets to the mid-game interval in the lead!
The Indian has been challenged on every point by top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying, but she has shown incredible resilience to safe-guard her lead. Saina could flip the momentum of the match if she hangs on to win the game.
It's a different Saina in the second game!
Saina has come out the gates swinging in this game and has shown an aggression that was lacking in the first. The Indian is in the lead at 9-4, and she looks like she could force this tie into a decider.
And the first game goes to Tai Tzu Ying!
Tai Tzu Ying has looked in imperious form, cruising through most of the game to win 21-15. There was a bit of a nervous spell in the end, with Saina getting a few points, but it was ultimately in vain.
Tai Tzu Ying is everywhere!
Saina has been completely overwhelmed so far, with the Chinese Taipei wizard zipping across court and reaching the mid-game break with a healthy 11-3 advantage. The viewers in the Birmingham arena haven't even taken their seats yet, and Saina is already on the brink of losing the first game.
23:28 (IST)
And that's it from us!
India's 18-year-long wait for a trophy at the prestigious All England Championships will be extended by yet another year, with every Indian contender knocked out. Thank you for following the tournament with Firstpost!
23:24 (IST)
Kento Momota is into the semi-finals!
The Japanese shuttler was absolutely dominant, outdoing a floundering Kidambi Srikanth on every point. There was a bit of a scare for Momota at the end, with Srikanth saving four of eight match points, but his late push was ultimately in vain.
23:18 (IST)
It does not look like it's going to be Kidambi Srikanth's night
The Indian has looked second-best throughout the match, and he has been dazzled by Kento Momota's varied and rapid combinations of shots. India could be on their way out of the All England Championships. 17-12 to Momota
23:10 (IST)
Kento Momota is in cruise control!
Momota has been running Kidambi Srikanth, dragging him this way and that, answering each and every one of Srikanth's attempts to grab a winner with a deft and calculated shot. It's now or never for the Indian. Momota enters the mid-game interval at 11-4.
23:07 (IST)
The match is slipping away from Kidambi Srikanth
23:01 (IST)
Momota clinches the first game with a masterful dispay!
Kidambi Srikanth just about managed to keep pace with Momota until the mid-game interval, but the Indian was blown away by his Japanese counterpart's silky-smooth play in the latter half of the game, losing 21-12.
22:58 (IST)
Kento Momota is running away with this at the moment!
The Japanese shuttler races into an ever-expanding lead in the first game, taking the score to 20-11.
22:53 (IST)
Kento Momota heads into the mid-game interval with a two-point lead
Kidambi Srikanth managed to restore parity for a brief period in the game, but fell behind yet again after Kento Momota pulled out the big guns and came through with a couple of delectable cross-court shots.
22:48 (IST)
Kento Momota has worked his way into the lead!
The Japanese shuttler is playing an exquisitely simple game, drawing Kidambi Srikanth into long rallies, winning points with deceptive flicks of the wrist. 8-6 to Momota with three straight points.
22:41 (IST)
16:23 (IST)
16:18 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
16:08 (IST)
16:02 (IST)
15:58 (IST)
15:56 (IST)
15:49 (IST)
15:46 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
Saina on the backfoot from the get go!
15:23 (IST)
Saina Nehwal has a tough task in front of her
The Indian shuttler has come up against Tai Tzu Ying on several occasions over her career, with the World No 1 from Chinese Taipei enjoying a far better head-to-head record. However, Saina has been in a fine run of form lately, and she could be India's best chance in the tournament.
14:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the All England Championships 2019.
Big day for India as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will their respective quarter-final matches. Saina will be up against a tough opponent Tai Tzu-ying while Srikanth will take on Kento Momota.
We will get you all the updates from both the matches as well as other action from the tournament. Stay tuned!