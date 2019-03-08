All England Championships 2019: When and where to watch Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth's quarter-final matches

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are the only Indians left in the All England Championships as they register contrasting wins on Thursday to progress into the quarter-finals.

Friday's quarter-final matches will see Saina battling against Tai Tzu-ying while in the men's singles, Srikanth will be up against Kento Momota

Saina progressed with a come-from-behind win over Denmark's Line Hjmark Kjaersfeldt in the women's singles competition while Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

A 2015 finalist, Saina was blown away by world no 19 Line in the opening game but the experienced campaigner kept her cool to take the match to the decider and eventually come up trumps against her Danish rival.

The eighth seeded Indian rallied her way to a 8-21, 21-16, 21-13 win over the 24-year-old Line in a 51-minute match and is expected to take on her nemesis and two-time champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, an opponent who defeated her in last 12 outings.

Here's all you need to know about watching Saina and Srikanth's quarter-final matches on Friday:

When and where will the quarter-final matches take place?

Saina and Srikanth's quarter-final matches will take place on Friday at the Arena Birmingham in England.

Where can I watch the quarter-final matches live?

The matches will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What time will the matches start?

Saina's match with Tai Tzu-ying will start around 3.30 pm IST and Srikanth's match is later in the day at 8 pm.

Where can I follow the matches online?

The matches will be streamed live on Hotstar.

With inputs from PTI

