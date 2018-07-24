You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Alisher Usmanov explores sale of stake in Arsenal after frustration over impasse in club takeover talks

Sports Reuters Jul 24, 2018 16:18:20 IST

Bengaluru: Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov is exploring a sale of his 30 percent stake in English football club Arsenal, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the billionaire's thinking.

The Russian billionaire has grown frustrated that the club’s majority owner, Stan Kroenke, is unwilling to engage in takeover talks and has given up all hope of acquiring the club outright, the report cited the sources as saying.

Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov currently owns a 30 percent stake in Arsenal. AFP

Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov currently owns a 30 percent stake in Arsenal. AFP

Usmanov had previously made a $1.3 billion offer to buy out Kroenke, but Kroenke’s KSE (Kroenke Sports & Entertainment) UK Inc said its shares in the Premier League club were not for sale.

Russia’s so-called oligarchs, who have relocated to London, could be under threat as there have been calls to deny them access to their London lifestyles following the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain.

Usmanov and Roman Abramovich, who owns the Chelsea football club, are the most prominent among the Russian elite living in London.

Arsenal finished a disappointing sixth last season and missed out on a Champions League qualifying spot, with manager Arsene Wenger leaving after almost 22 years at the club. It appointed former Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery as their new manager.

A representative for Usmanov declined to comment. Arsenal was not immediately available to comment.


Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 16:18 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores