Alexis Sanchez shines as Manchester United edge out AC Milan on penalties in International Champions Cup friendly tie

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 26, 2018

Los Angeles: Alexis Sanchez was on target as Manchester United defeated AC Milan on penalties in their International Champions Cup friendly on Wednesday.

Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez drives past AC Milan's Mateo Musacchio during the International Champions Cup match. AFP

Chilean international Sanchez was United's best performer in a low-key game at Carson's StubHub Center which finished 1-1.

Sanchez fired United into the lead with a well-taken goal on 12 minutes before Spanish midifelder Suso equalised for Milan three minutes later.

Although Sanchez produced a lively performance for United, the Premier League giants were unable to find a further goal, sending the game to penalties.

A bizarre shoot-out was won 9-8 by United, with both teams having to recycle their penalty takers after a string of missed spot-kicks.

Ander Herrera fired United into the lead in sudden death with his second penalty before Ivorian youngster Franck Kessie chipped his spot-kick over the bar to give United the win.

United's Portuguese goalkeeper Joel Pereira, deputising for the absent David De Gea and Sergio Romero, said he hoped his performance in the shoot-out had helped his bid to win a place in manager Jose Mourinho's squad.

"Obviously I have been the last 18 months here and the manager shows good faith and trust in me, he wants me to play and he thinks it’s the right thing for me," Pereira said.

"I will find out next week where I play next season.

"I want to prove the manager the faith he put in me is right."


