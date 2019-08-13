Alex Marquez delays expected MotoGP move by signing new deal with Marc VDS in Moto 2

Paris: Moto 2 championship leader Alex Marquez has delayed his projected move into MotoGP by signing a new deal to race for Marc VDS in 2020, the Belgian team announced on Tuesday.

The new one-year deal puts on hold the prospect of the 23-year-old going wheel to wheel with his older brother, five-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez.

"I am very happy to be able to announce that next season I will continue with Marc VDS in the Moto2 category. I am very grateful for the confidence of the team," said Alex Marquez in a statement on the team website.

"With its renewed technical structure, a key part of the current success, I will be able to continue for one more year to improve as a rider, raise my riding level and prepare myself to fulfil my dream of making the leap to MotoGP."

Marquez has won five races this season and leads the Moto 2 standings by 43 points with eight races remaining. He was Moto 3 champion in 2014.

His brother has a 58-point lead in the MotoGP standings.