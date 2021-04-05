Alessandro Florenzi out of PSG's showdown with Bayern Munich after positive COVID-19 test
Florenzi and Verratti were both part of the Italian squad on the recent international break.
Munich: Defender Alessandro Florenzi has become the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to test positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Champions League game at Bayern Munich, his club tweeted on Monday.
Following the "latest PCR Sars-Cov2 test, Alessandro Florenzi is confirmed positive," the club wrote on its Twitter account.
The full-back joins fellow Italian Marco Verratti who has also tested positive.
For the first leg of their quarter-final in Munich on Wednesday, PSG were already without Argentine Leandro Paredes, who is suspended, as well as midfielder Verratti.
The tie is a rematch of last season's final, which Bayern won 1-0.
Florenzi "will therefore respect the isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol", said PSG saying that "the player has been in isolation for several days as a precaution".
The full-back, on loan from Roma, was not on the team sheet for Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Lille in Ligue 1.
In his absence, coach Mauricio Pochettino's options at right back include German Thilo Kehrer and Frenchman Colin Dagba.
